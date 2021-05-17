Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.08

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 2178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

A number of analysts have commented on ORAN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Orange by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 64,927 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Orange by 59.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 645,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 240,340 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Orange by 11.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 933,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 96,237 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Orange during the first quarter worth about $13,458,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Orange by 72.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

