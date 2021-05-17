Oppenheimer Weighs in on Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

CSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $196.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $197.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.58 and its 200-day moving average is $156.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,148,000 after buying an additional 69,593 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 493,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,268,000 after buying an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

