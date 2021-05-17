Oppenheimer Comments on Airbnb, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.03.

ABNB stock opened at $141.20 on Monday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

