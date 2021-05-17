Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Veru in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%.

VERU has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veru in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $7.56 on Monday. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.41 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Veru by 877.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 462.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

