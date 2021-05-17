Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Down 52.1% Over Last Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $11.87 million and $468,970.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 52.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

