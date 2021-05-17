Opacity (OPCT) Trading 9.8% Lower This Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market cap of $13.81 million and approximately $219,450.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00084788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $571.06 or 0.01295545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00064338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00116207 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

