OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON OTMP opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.14) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35. OnTheMarket has a one year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.89).
OnTheMarket Company Profile
Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.