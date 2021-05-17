Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$102.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Onex alerts:

Shares of Onex stock traded down C$0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching C$86.35. The company had a trading volume of 29,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,296. The company has a market cap of C$7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$81.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 16.22. Onex has a fifty-two week low of C$56.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.01.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.