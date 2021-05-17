ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $53.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.
OKE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.
OKE opened at $54.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $54.78.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.
