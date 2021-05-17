OneLedger Price Tops $0.0117 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. OneLedger has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $317,747.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00085596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00022869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.04 or 0.01243435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00115087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00061501 BTC.

About OneLedger

OLT is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,210,883 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.