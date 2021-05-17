One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

OSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.79.

OSS stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $100.47 million, a PE ratio of 135.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

