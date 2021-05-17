ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.43.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $35.19 on Thursday. ON24 has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 981 shares of company stock worth $50,462 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $202,000.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

