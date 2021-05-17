Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$54.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. Olympia Financial Group has a twelve month low of C$30.20 and a twelve month high of C$54.75. The stock has a market cap of C$131.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.70.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

