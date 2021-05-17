Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $95.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.31.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $80.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $72.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.
In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.