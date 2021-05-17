Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $95.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.31.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $80.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $72.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

