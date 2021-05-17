Oikos Hits One Day Volume of $15,488.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $15,488.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00089052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.00454748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.16 or 0.00229663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $568.93 or 0.01317659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00041978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 168,445,932 coins and its circulating supply is 148,765,094 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

