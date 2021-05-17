Ocugen’s (OCGN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Shares of OCGN opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, research analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 696,607 shares of company stock worth $8,644,379. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 53.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ocugen by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth $2,745,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth $2,262,000. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

