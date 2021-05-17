Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $170.71 million and $15.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001889 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

