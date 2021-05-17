Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

OMP stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $777.37 million, a PE ratio of 328.33 and a beta of 2.87.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

