Nuggets Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Nuggets has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $242.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 41.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00088789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.85 or 0.00462775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00226992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $588.05 or 0.01290632 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00043535 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

