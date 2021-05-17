Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 958,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,024 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $81,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NVS opened at $88.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

