Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Sells $500,758.68 in Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08.

NOVT opened at $134.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 3.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 7.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

