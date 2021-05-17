Northland Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

ORBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. ORBCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $884.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

