Northland Power’s (NPI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$56.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.02.

Get Northland Power alerts:

TSE NPI opened at C$38.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$29.51 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The stock has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.