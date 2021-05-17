Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$56.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.02.

Northland Power stock opened at C$38.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.86. The stock has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.86. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$29.51 and a 1 year high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.67%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

