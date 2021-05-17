Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $289.83 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $159.13 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

