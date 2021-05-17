Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,401 shares during the period. Nokia accounts for 1.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,820 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nokia by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 833,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 88,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NOK stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

