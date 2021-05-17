NIX Price Tops $0.26 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $78,381.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NIX has traded down 41.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,730.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.57 or 0.07705206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,105.98 or 0.02472553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.33 or 0.00640130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00199838 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.78 or 0.00786450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.30 or 0.00635581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.90 or 0.00560920 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,104,687 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.