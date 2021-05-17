Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $12.94. Approximately 73,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,398,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

NKLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Nikola alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth about $260,013,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 702.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after buying an additional 8,457,471 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth about $30,169,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Nikola by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after buying an additional 1,267,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth about $10,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.