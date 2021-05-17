Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.470-1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion.

Shares of NLSN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.01. 2,000,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,526. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. Nielsen has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.10.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

