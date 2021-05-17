NEXT’s (NXGPY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Grupo Santander downgraded NEXT from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

NXGPY stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61. NEXT has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $58.84.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.