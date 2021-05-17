Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 682 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 71,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,475. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

