Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 644,405 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,405 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,244,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 819,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after buying an additional 155,181 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,183. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $40.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

