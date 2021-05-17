Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 231 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 154,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $314,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30,727.9% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,210,000 after buying an additional 1,413,484 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 52,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $65.39. 69,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,036,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of -592.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

