Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

CTT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. 732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,678. The firm has a market cap of $586.85 million, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

CTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CatchMark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

