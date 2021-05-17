Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 66,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.52. The stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,305. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.45. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

