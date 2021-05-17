Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $10,541,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,816,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.20. 457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

