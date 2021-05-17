Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 979 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,464,000 after acquiring an additional 333,503 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,325,000 after acquiring an additional 69,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $97.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,508. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $99.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

