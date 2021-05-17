Neutrino Token (NSBT) 1-Day Volume Hits $660,303.00

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, Neutrino Token has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino Token coin can now be bought for $40.84 or 0.00091566 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Token has a total market capitalization of $75.03 million and approximately $660,303.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00088821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.08 or 0.00459766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.49 or 0.00225287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005046 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.25 or 0.01300841 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042366 BTC.

About Neutrino Token

Neutrino Token launched on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 1,837,116 coins. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

