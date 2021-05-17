NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $78.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $79.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

