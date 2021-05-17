Needham & Company LLC Cuts Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target to $15.00

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its price objective cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $9.68 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at about $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 111,977 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 485,044 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 258.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 194,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,801,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

