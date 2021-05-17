Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung Sells 21,927 Shares

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,676.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dong Chune Christopher Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,108 shares of Natus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $277,666.76.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $28.48 on Monday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $970.54 million, a P/E ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 153,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,503,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

