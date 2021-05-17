Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 36,027 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,027 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.30% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $22,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after buying an additional 649,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,396,000 after purchasing an additional 358,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after buying an additional 55,870 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $3,192,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,954,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,331. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

NYSE SITE opened at $176.08 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.31 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.93 and its 200 day moving average is $160.95.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

