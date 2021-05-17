Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 21,805 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 878,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,805 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Relx were worth $22,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Relx by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RELX opened at $26.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Relx’s payout ratio is 78.99%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

