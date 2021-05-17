Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $149.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.