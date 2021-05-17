Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,817 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $78.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3,903.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

