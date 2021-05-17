Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 11,619 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Graco were worth $24,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 503.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,999. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco stock opened at $77.07 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.