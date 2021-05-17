National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.850-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NFG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,049. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.93.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.