National Bankshares Raises Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target to C$39.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSI. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.83.

MSI stock opened at C$31.54 on Friday. Morneau Shepell has a 1 year low of C$26.22 and a 1 year high of C$34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 81.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.10.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morneau Shepell will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.07%.

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

