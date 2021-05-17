National Bankshares Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

