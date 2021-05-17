National Bank Financial Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$50.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.02.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$38.36 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$29.51 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.86.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. Research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.67%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

